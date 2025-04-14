Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.15% of the time.