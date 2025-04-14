PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Si Woo Kim returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, looking to improve on his T18 finish from last year. The tournament, set for April 17-20, offers Kim another chance to showcase his skills on this challenging course.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1868-69-67-71-9
    2023MC70-74+2
    2022T4269-70-71-69-5
    2021T3371-67-71-68-7
    2020MC72-70E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1970-72-73-72-155.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-70-72-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2174-66-67-67-1040.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 12th with a score of 13-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3400.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0710.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3540.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.269-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4950.325

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 309 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

