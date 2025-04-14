Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage
Si Woo Kim returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, looking to improve on his T18 finish from last year. The tournament, set for April 17-20, offers Kim another chance to showcase his skills on this challenging course.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2022
|T42
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|2021
|T33
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.340
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.071
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.354
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.269
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.495
|0.325
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.071 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.15% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 309 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
