1H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka returns to the RBC Heritage looking to build on his strong performances at the event in recent years. The Austrian will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Straka at the RBC Heritage.

    Straka's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T566-65-67-72-14
    2023MC76-71+5
    2022T366-71-67-68-12
    2021T5970-67-73-75+1
    2020T3367-71-67-67-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for third at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT765-65-70-72-16212.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express165-64-64-70-25500.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3066-66-72-67-923.714

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2290.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9731.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0240.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2250.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.4511.526

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.973 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks second by breaking par 27.64% of the time.
    • Straka has accumulated 1,308 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

