Sepp Straka betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka returns to the RBC Heritage looking to build on his strong performances at the event in recent years. The Austrian will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Straka's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2022
|T3
|66-71-67-68
|-12
|2021
|T59
|70-67-73-75
|+1
|2020
|T33
|67-71-67-67
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for third at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|212.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|23.714
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.229
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.973
|1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.024
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.225
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.451
|1.526
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.973 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks second by breaking par 27.64% of the time.
- Straka has accumulated 1,308 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.