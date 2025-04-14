Sepp Straka betting profile: RBC Heritage

Straka is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.229 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.973 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks second by breaking par 27.64% of the time.