Scottie Scheffler betting profile: RBC Heritage

Scheffler is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler is sporting a 0.871 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler is delivering a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.