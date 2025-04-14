Scottie Scheffler betting profile: RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler returns to the RBC Heritage as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 in the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Scheffler's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|2023
|T11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 19-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.871
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.194
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.320
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.001
|1.769
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler is sporting a 0.871 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler is delivering a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.12% and fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,253 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
