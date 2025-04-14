Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.231
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.690
|1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.299
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.496
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.655
|0.821
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.690 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.84%, placing him 62nd on TOUR.
- Valimaki has a Driving Distance average of 300.7 yards, ranking 90th on TOUR.
- On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.496, which ranks 21st on TOUR.
- Valimaki has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season Points, placing him 69th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
