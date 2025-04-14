PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Heritage

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4863-72-73-69-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-67-72-70-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1568-75-73-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-71-77-1--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6772-69-70-71+2--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.231-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6901.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.299-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4960.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6550.821

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.690 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.84%, placing him 62nd on TOUR.
    • Valimaki has a Driving Distance average of 300.7 yards, ranking 90th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.496, which ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season Points, placing him 69th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

