Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Sam Burns returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2023.
Burns' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|2021
|T39
|72-68-69-69
|-6
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.007
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.627
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.044
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.839
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.161
|-0.549
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.627 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.