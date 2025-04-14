PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Sam Burns returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2023.

    Latest odds for Burns at the RBC Heritage.

    Burns' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4470-69-72-69-4
    2023T1569-70-69-65-11
    2021T3972-68-69-69-6
    2020MC71-71E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-69-70-71-1038.273
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2968-66-73-67-1426.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT872-66-66-65-23155.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.007-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.627-1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.044-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8391.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.161-0.549

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.627 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

