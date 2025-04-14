Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala comes into the 2025 RBC Heritage looking to build on his strong performances in recent years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for this prestigious event.
Theegala's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|2023
|T5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|2022
|T70
|71-70-70-79
|+6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|15.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.049
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.274
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.022
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.248
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.054
|-0.191
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 ranks 114th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Theegala sports a -0.274 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
- Theegala ranks 55th in Par Breakers at 22.88% and has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.