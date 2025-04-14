PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Sahith Theegala of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala comes into the 2025 RBC Heritage looking to build on his strong performances in recent years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 for this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the RBC Heritage.

    Theegala's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024266-67-67-68-16
    2023T570-68-67-65-14
    2022T7071-70-70-79+6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5774-66-69-71-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5367-72-72-71-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5271-73-69-80+56.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3767-67-71-67-815.500

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0490.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.274-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.0220.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2480.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.054-0.191

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 ranks 114th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Theegala sports a -0.274 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
    • Theegala ranks 55th in Par Breakers at 22.88% and has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

