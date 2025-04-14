PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Harris English betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Harris English of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Harris English of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, English finished tied for 28th with a score of 8-under.

    Latest odds for English at the RBC Heritage.

    English's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2869-71-66-70-8
    2023T6370-70-74-70E
    2021MC70-76+4
    2020T1767-70-68-64-15

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4370-68-69-69-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6067-72-69-72-2--

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
    • English has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0880.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1550.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.083-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5310.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3810.514

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English is sporting a -0.155 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English is delivering a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
    • English ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 754 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW