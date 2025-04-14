Harris English betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Harris English of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, English finished tied for 28th with a score of 8-under.
English's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|2023
|T63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2020
|T17
|67-70-68-64
|-15
At the RBC Heritage
- In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 17th at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
- English has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.088
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.155
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.083
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.531
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.381
|0.514
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English is sporting a -0.155 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English is delivering a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
- English ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 754 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
