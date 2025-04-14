Ryan Gerard betting profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|15.500
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.078
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.612
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.138
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.593
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.144
|1.161
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.612 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
