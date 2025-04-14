PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2568-66-68-71-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1766-67-71-68-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-74-74-70-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5167-72-67-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3768-66-66-72-815.500

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.078-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.6120.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.138-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5930.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.1441.161

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.612 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

