41M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Russell Henley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Henley finished tied for 12th in last year's tournament, carding a score of 11-under.

    Latest odds for Henley at the RBC Heritage.

    Henley's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-69-69-68-11
    2023T1972-66-66-70-10
    2022MC68-75+1
    2021T969-70-67-67-11
    2020MC70-70-2

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1066-67-67-68-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3070-69-68-68-1731.750
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT467-71-67-62-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2270-71-70-73-4--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0560.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5610.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3580.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5190.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4941.398

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 23rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.561.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.59% ranks second on TOUR.
    • Henley is fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,229 points.
    • He ranks 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.519.
    • Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • He is fifth in Par Breakers, converting 26.85% of his holes into birdies or better.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

