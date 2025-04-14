Russell Henley betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Russell Henley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Henley finished tied for 12th in last year's tournament, carding a score of 11-under.
Henley's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|2023
|T19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2021
|T9
|69-70-67-67
|-11
|2020
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At the RBC Heritage
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|31.750
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-71-67-62
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.056
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.561
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.358
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.519
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.494
|1.398
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 23rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.561.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.59% ranks second on TOUR.
- Henley is fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,229 points.
- He ranks 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.519.
- Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- He is fifth in Par Breakers, converting 26.85% of his holes into birdies or better.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.