Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage
Rickie Fowler returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Fowler secured a tie for 18th place with a score of 9-under par.
Fowler's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|2023
|T15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|2020
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|36.625
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.179
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.129
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.219
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.119
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.288
|-0.095
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 ranks 64th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler has a -0.129 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 117th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
- Fowler ranks 74th in Par Breakers, converting 22.22% of his holes into birdies or better.
- He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
