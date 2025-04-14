PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Rickie Fowler returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Fowler secured a tie for 18th place with a score of 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the RBC Heritage.

    Fowler's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1870-71-67-67-9
    2023T1567-68-68-70-11
    2022MC76-74+8
    2020MC67-72-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5368-69-72-73-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2169-62-71-71-1536.625
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT2366-68-69-68-13--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1790.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.129-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.219-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1190.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.288-0.095

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 ranks 64th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler has a -0.129 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 117th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
    • Fowler ranks 74th in Par Breakers, converting 22.22% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

