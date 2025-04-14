Rickie Fowler betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 ranks 64th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 73rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler has a -0.129 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 117th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.

Fowler ranks 74th in Par Breakers, converting 22.22% of his holes into birdies or better.