Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: (R-L) Adam Scott of Australia prepares to play his second shot with caddie Matthew Tritton on the first hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, which runs from April 17-20. Scott's performance at this event will be closely watched as he aims to improve on his previous showings.
Scott's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|66-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.061
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.146
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.080
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.180
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.107
|-0.288
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
