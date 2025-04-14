Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Heritage

Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.