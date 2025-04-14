PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: (R-L) Adam Scott of Australia prepares to play his second shot with caddie Matthew Tritton on the first hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, which runs from April 17-20. Scott's performance at this event will be closely watched as he aims to improve on his previous showings.

    Latest odds for Scott at the RBC Heritage.

    Scott's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3169-68-68-72-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-69-64-70-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT466-67-68-67-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT268-63-74-72-11--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1870-68-68-67-7--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 11-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0610.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.146-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0800.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.180-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.107-0.288

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.146 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 151 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

