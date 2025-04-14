Patrick Cantlay betting profile: RBC Heritage

Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.598 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% ranks ninth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cantlay has posted an average of 0.227 (53rd) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards (84th on TOUR).

On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.

Cantlay has accumulated 641 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.