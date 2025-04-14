Patrick Cantlay betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third last year. The tournament runs from April 17-20 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Cantlay's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|2023
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|2022
|2
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.227
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.598
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.139
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.220
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.185
|1.029
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.598 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cantlay has posted an average of 0.227 (53rd) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Cantlay has accumulated 641 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 25.17% ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 52nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.