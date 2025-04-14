PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Patrick Cantlay returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third last year. The tournament runs from April 17-20 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the RBC Heritage.

    Cantlay's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T367-66-68-68-15
    2023369-65-66-68-16
    2022266-67-70-68-13
    2021MC71-71E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT568-64-66-70-20105.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1574-64-65-68-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1769-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1371-68-72-72-5--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2270.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5980.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.139-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2200.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1851.029

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.598 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.83% ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cantlay has posted an average of 0.227 (53rd) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 641 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 25.17% ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 52nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

