Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Nick Taylor of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, running April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's made the cut in two of the last four years.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Heritage.

    Taylor's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4971-70-69-71-3
    2023T4170-70-67-71-6
    2022MC71-75+4
    2021MC69-74+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-66-70-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-69-72-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1265-66-73-67-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiP166-68-65-65-16500.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4873-73-66-69-1113.583

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0230.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7930.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0060.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.016-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7940.192

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.793 this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.14% ranks fifth on TOUR for the 2025 season.
    • Taylor's Driving Distance average is 290.0 yards, placing him 168th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Taylor has a -0.016 mark, ranking 97th on TOUR.
    • Taylor has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 17th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

