Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Nick Taylor of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, running April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's made the cut in two of the last four years.
Taylor's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|2023
|T41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|P1
|66-68-65-65
|-16
|500.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|13.583
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.023
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.793
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.006
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.016
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.794
|0.192
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.793 this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.14% ranks fifth on TOUR for the 2025 season.
- Taylor's Driving Distance average is 290.0 yards, placing him 168th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Taylor has a -0.016 mark, ranking 97th on TOUR.
- Taylor has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 17th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
