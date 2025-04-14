Min Woo Lee betting profile: RBC Heritage
Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Lee will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2023.
Min Woo Lee's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Min Woo Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
Min Woo Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Min Woo Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.074
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.141
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.498
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.815
|1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.246
|1.303
Min Woo Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 757 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
