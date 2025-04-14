PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Min Woo Lee returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Lee will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lee at the RBC Heritage.

    Min Woo Lee's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-70-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Min Woo Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1270-66-68-67-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-69-65-8--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3268-69-73-71-7--

    Min Woo Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Min Woo Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.074-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.141-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4980.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.8151.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2461.303

    Min Woo Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 757 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW