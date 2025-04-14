Min Woo Lee betting profile: RBC Heritage

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.141 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.