Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage
Michael Kim returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20. Kim will look to improve on his past performances at this event.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|WD
|72
|-
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2021, he withdrew after the first round.
- Kim has competed in the RBC Heritage twice in the past five years, in 2021 and 2020.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.194
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.562
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.385
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.113
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.255
|0.934
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.562 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 912 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.51% ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
