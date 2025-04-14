Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.562 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.03% of the time.

Kim has accumulated 912 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.