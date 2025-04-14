PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Michael Kim returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20. Kim will look to improve on his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021WD72-
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2021, he withdrew after the first round.
    • Kim has competed in the RBC Heritage twice in the past five years, in 2021 and 2020.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT665-66-67-71-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-68-67-68-1356.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-72-71-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT269-63-68-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.194-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5620.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3850.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1130.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.2550.934

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.562 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 912 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.51% ranks second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

