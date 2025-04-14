PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Max Homa returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, held April 17-20. Homa will look to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact in recent years.

    Latest odds for Homa at the RBC Heritage.

    Homa's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5571-70-66-75-2
    2023MC73-72+3
    2020T4167-69-69-68-11

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2669-69-67-68-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2773-66-67-66-8--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -1.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.002-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.495-1.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2580.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.298-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.534-1.614

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa is struggling with a -1.495 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 60.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39.
    • Homa has accumulated 174 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW