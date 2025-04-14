Max Homa betting profile: RBC Heritage
Max Homa returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, held April 17-20. Homa will look to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact in recent years.
Homa's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2020
|T41
|67-69-69-68
|-11
At the RBC Heritage
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -1.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.002
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.495
|-1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.258
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.298
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.534
|-1.614
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa is struggling with a -1.495 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 60.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39.
- Homa has accumulated 174 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
