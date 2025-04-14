Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|82.500
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.187
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.067
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.110
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.186
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.043
|-0.232
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.