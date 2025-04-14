PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-70-68-66-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2477-68-73-68-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4971-68-70-70-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4871-73-74-74+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT769-66-65-69-1982.500

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.187-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.067-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.1100.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1860.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.043-0.232

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW