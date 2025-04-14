PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's had mixed results in recent years.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the RBC Heritage.

    McNealy's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-70E
    2022T2671-70-65-71-7
    2021T471-67-66-67-13
    2020T5872-66-66-72-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-71-73-68-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-73-73-77+56.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4569-66-65-73-79.250

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1720.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.472-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.318-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.382-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.709-0.251

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.472 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 877 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW