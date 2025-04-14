Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Heritage

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.472 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.