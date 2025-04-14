Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's had mixed results in recent years.
McNealy's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2022
|T26
|71-70-65-71
|-7
|2021
|T4
|71-67-66-67
|-13
|2020
|T58
|72-66-66-72
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9.250
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.172
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.472
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.318
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.382
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.709
|-0.251
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.472 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 877 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.