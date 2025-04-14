Keegan Bradley betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to the RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Bradley finished tied for 55th with a score of 2-under.
Bradley's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|2023
|T48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|88.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-74-71-68
|-8
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.356
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.540
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.179
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.189
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|0.921
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.540 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 574 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
