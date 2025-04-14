Keegan Bradley betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.