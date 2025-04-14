Cam Young betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Young of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. Young's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for third with a score of 12-under.
Young's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|2023
|T51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|2022
|T3
|63-73-70-66
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd with an even-par score.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for third at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5.250
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Young has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.744
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.114
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.299
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.333
|-0.733
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young is struggling with a -0.744 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39.
- Young has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 71st on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% ranks 74th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.53% ranks 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
