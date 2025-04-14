Cam Young betting profile: RBC Heritage

Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young is struggling with a -0.744 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39.

Young has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 71st on TOUR.