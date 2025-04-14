Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.