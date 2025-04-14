PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

    Matt Kuchar returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. Kuchar has a strong history at this event, including a tied for third-place finish in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the RBC Heritage.

    Kuchar's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1968-67-68-71-10
    2022T368-69-67-68-12
    2021T1870-68-67-70-9
    2020T4170-66-67-70-11

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3070-67-68-71-12--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3768-69-69-68-6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1467-66-67-69-15--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.159-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.207-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2820.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4930.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4080.193

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 ranks 130th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 22nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.45.
    • Kuchar ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.39% and 94th in Par Breakers at 21.72%.
    • He has accumulated 111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

