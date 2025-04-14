PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the RBC Heritage, where he claimed victory in 2023 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2870-66-70-70-8
    2023166-70-63-68-17
    2022MC70-75+3
    2021T471-64-68-68-13
    2020T1466-66-68-68-16

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+513.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4873-67-72-69-713.050
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2473-65-66-68-2043.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2874-72-71-70-1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1870-65-68-70-7--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 7-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.232-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.479-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.315-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0220.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.540-0.874

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.479 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW