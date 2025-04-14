Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the RBC Heritage, where he claimed victory in 2023 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|2023
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-17
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2021
|T4
|71-64-68-68
|-13
|2020
|T14
|66-66-68-68
|-16
At the RBC Heritage
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 7-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.232
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.479
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.315
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.540
|-0.874
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.479 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
