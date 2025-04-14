Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.479 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.