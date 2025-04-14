Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Heritage
Mackenzie Hughes returns to the RBC Heritage, where he'll compete at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20, 2025. Hughes finished tied for 39th in last year's tournament, posting a score of 6-under par.
Hughes' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2021
|T52
|67-71-71-73
|-2
|2020
|T70
|66-68-69-78
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hughes' best finish at the RBC Heritage in the past five years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|4.900
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.199
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.314
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.277
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.077
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.313
|0.433
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.314 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
