Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to the RBC Heritage, where he'll compete at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20, 2025. Hughes finished tied for 39th in last year's tournament, posting a score of 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the RBC Heritage.

    Hughes' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3966-66-75-71-6
    2023MC70-73+1
    2022MC73-77+8
    2021T5267-71-71-73-2
    2020T7066-68-69-78-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hughes' best finish at the RBC Heritage in the past five years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-66-71-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-69-76-67-817.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5870-68-66-74-104.900
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1990.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.314-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2770.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0770.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.3130.433

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.314 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

