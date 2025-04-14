PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Ludvig Åberg returns to the RBC Heritage after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the RBC Heritage.

    Åberg's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1066-66-68-72-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4263-75-74-79+311.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT569-70-65-64-24266.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1773-64-71-64-10--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-12--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5790.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0040.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.202-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1250.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2480.688

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 26.22% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW