Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Heritage
Ludvig Åberg returns to the RBC Heritage after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Åberg's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|266.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-12
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.579
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.004
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.202
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.125
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.248
|0.688
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 26.22% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
