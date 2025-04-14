PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Lucas Glover returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set for April 17-20. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Glover finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.

    Latest odds for Glover at the RBC Heritage.

    Glover's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-69-68-71-7
    2023MC69-79+6
    2022T4868-71-68-73-4
    2021T3367-69-72-69-7
    2020T2169-68-66-67-14

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3174-74-72-67-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT366-69-68-67-18337.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-69-64-70-1035.833

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2820.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5220.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1390.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1970.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.1401.254

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.522 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW