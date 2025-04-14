Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage
Lucas Glover returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set for April 17-20. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Glover finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
Glover's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|2022
|T48
|68-71-68-73
|-4
|2021
|T33
|67-69-72-69
|-7
|2020
|T21
|69-68-66-67
|-14
At the RBC Heritage
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|35.833
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.282
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.522
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.139
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.197
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.140
|1.254
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.522 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
