Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Heritage

Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|2.750
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.488
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.232
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.419
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.522
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.196
|-0.773
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.232 (63rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.05% ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips sports a -0.488 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 29th.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Vilips ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par on 24.38% of holes played this season.
- He has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
