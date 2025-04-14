PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Karl Vilips betting profile: RBC Heritage

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Karl Vilips of Australia plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-67-68-72-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7274-65-76-69E2.750

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.488-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2320.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.419-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.522-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.196-0.773

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.232 (63rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.05% ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips sports a -0.488 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 29th.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
    • Vilips ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par on 24.38% of holes played this season.
    • He has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

