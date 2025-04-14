PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, scheduled for April 17-20. Thomas looks to improve on his tied for fifth finish in last year's tournament, where he shot 14-under par.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the RBC Heritage.

    Thomas's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T569-68-68-65-14
    2023T2569-68-72-66-9
    2022T3570-71-70-67-6
    2020T872-66-66-63-17

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4866-70-74-71-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express267-64-68-66-23300.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2671-71-68-63-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT266-64-65-66-19--

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.027-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.8370.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2710.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3360.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.4171.113

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.837 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
    • Thomas has accumulated 969 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

