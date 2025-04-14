Justin Thomas betting profile: RBC Heritage

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas is sporting a 0.837 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas is delivering a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.47% of the time.