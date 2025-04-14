J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Heritage

Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.234 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.