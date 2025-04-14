PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Heritage

    J.T. Poston returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his tie for fifth place finish in last year's tournament, where he posted a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Poston at the RBC Heritage.

    Poston's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T563-68-70-69-14
    2023MC70-71-1
    2022T368-72-68-64-12
    2021MC74-68E
    2020T867-69-66-65-17

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1669-67-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5369-70-69-74-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1262-76-64-69-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1070.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2340.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2590.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.447-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1530.444

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.234 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 272 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

