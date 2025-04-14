J.T. Poston betting profile: RBC Heritage
J.T. Poston returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his tie for fifth place finish in last year's tournament, where he posted a score of 14-under.
Poston's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2022
|T3
|68-72-68-64
|-12
|2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2020
|T8
|67-69-66-65
|-17
At the RBC Heritage
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.107
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.234
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.259
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.447
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.153
|0.444
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.234 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 272 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
