40M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Joe Highsmith will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-68-68-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT6675-64-65-76-83.700

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.134-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2670.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.257-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3710.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5150.652

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.267 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

