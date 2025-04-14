Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage
Joe Highsmith will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|3.700
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.134
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.267
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.257
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.371
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.515
|0.652
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.267 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
