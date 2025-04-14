PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Spaun will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the RBC Heritage.

    Spaun's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-69+1
    2022MC71-74+3
    2020MC72-67-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Spaun has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3370-68-70-71-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1573-72-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2964-66-71-73-1426.500

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1150.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0970.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0220.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0100.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.1801.453

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.097 this season, ranking second on TOUR in this category.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.94% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
    • Spaun's Driving Distance average of 304.1 yards places him 56th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,073 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth in that category.
    • Spaun's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.39% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

