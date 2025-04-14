J.J. Spaun betting profile: RBC Heritage
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Spaun will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Spaun's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2020
|MC
|72-67
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Spaun has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|26.500
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.115
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.097
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.022
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.010
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.180
|1.453
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.097 this season, ranking second on TOUR in this category.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.94% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- Spaun's Driving Distance average of 304.1 yards places him 56th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,073 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth in that category.
- Spaun's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.39% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
