Jason Day betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, running April 17-20. Day finished tied for 18th in last year's tournament with a score of 9-under.
Day's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|2020
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the RBC Heritage
- In Day's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|162.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19.125
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Day has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.009
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.291
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.229
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.070
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.460
|0.488
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.291 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 703 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
