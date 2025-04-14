PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day betting profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, running April 17-20. Day finished tied for 18th in last year's tournament with a score of 9-under.

    Latest odds for Day at the RBC Heritage.

    Day's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1868-69-72-66-9
    2020MC71-69-2

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT364-66-67-69-22162.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-70-68-70-1419.125
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3378-69-71-71+1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2272-67-65-70-6--

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.009-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.291-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2290.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0700.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4600.488

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.291 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 703 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

