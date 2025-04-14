Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.