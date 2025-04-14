PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Jacob Bridgeman is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. This marks an exciting opportunity for Bridgeman to make his mark on this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1575-73-69-68-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT268-68-67-64-17245.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3471-68-68-68-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2170-69-66-68-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 1.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0310.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2110.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2350.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7281.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.2061.599

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.211 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 583 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

