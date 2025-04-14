PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Gary Woodland returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025. Woodland's previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 64th place.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the RBC Heritage.

    Woodland's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6473-75-66-71+1
    2023T3169-68-70-70-7
    2020T6269-68-71-70-6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-67-68-69-1040.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-72-70-68-1038.273
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1668-66-66-69-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3300.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3680.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.337-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0570.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4180.196

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

