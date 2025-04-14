Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025. Woodland's previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 64th place.
Woodland's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|2023
|T31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|2020
|T62
|69-68-71-70
|-6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.330
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.368
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.337
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.057
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.418
|0.196
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
