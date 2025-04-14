Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Heritage
Eric Cole tees off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Cole will aim to improve upon his T33 finish from last year's tournament.
Cole's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3.300
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.336
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.064
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.209
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.023
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.215
|0.486
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a -0.064 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
