60M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Eric Cole tees off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Cole will aim to improve upon his T33 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the RBC Heritage.

    Cole's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3370-68-67-72-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5074-71-76-74+712.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2266-69-73-70-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6870-71-79-77+93.300

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.336-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.064-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2090.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0230.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.2150.486

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a -0.064 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 324 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

