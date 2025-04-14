Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021 when he tied for 13th at 10-under.
McCarthy's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|2023
|T25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T56
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|2021
|T13
|73-67-67-67
|-10
|2020
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the RBC Heritage
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15.375
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.166
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.325
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.001
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.714
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.872
|0.889
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.714.
- His Driving Distance average of 294.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR this season.
- McCarthy's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 66.67%, placing him 66th on TOUR.
- He ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.08% and 64th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.48.
- McCarthy has accumulated 606 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.