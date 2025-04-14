PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Denny McCarthy returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021 when he tied for 13th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the RBC Heritage.

    McCarthy's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2869-70-66-71-8
    2023T2571-66-69-69-9
    2022T5667-75-70-71-1
    2021T1373-67-67-67-10
    2020MC73-72+3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-70-70-72-58.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1664-66-71-68-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4673-66-71-70-1215.375

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.166-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3250.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.001-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7141.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8720.889

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.714.
    • His Driving Distance average of 294.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR this season.
    • McCarthy's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 66.67%, placing him 66th on TOUR.
    • He ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.08% and 64th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.48.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 606 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

