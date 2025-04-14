Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Davis Thompson of the United States reacts to a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20, 2025, for the RBC Heritage. This tournament comes on the heels of his T10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, his best result in his last ten starts.
Thompson's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T63
|72-65-72-75
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 63rd after posting an even-par score.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.432
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.023
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.252
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.291
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.416
|0.565
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.023 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
