PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Davis Thompson of the United States reacts to a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Davis Thompson of the United States reacts to a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20, 2025, for the RBC Heritage. This tournament comes on the heels of his T10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, his best result in his last ten starts.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the RBC Heritage.

    Thompson's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6372-65-72-75E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 63rd after posting an even-par score.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-70-71-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-73-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5169-69-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4320.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0230.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.252-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.291-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4160.565

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.432 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.023 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW