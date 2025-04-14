PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Berger has shown solid form at this event in recent years, with a strong track record at the challenging course.

    Latest odds for Berger at the RBC Heritage.

    Berger's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2171-70-68-67-8
    2021T1367-71-66-70-10
    2020T367-69-63-65-20

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2022, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-67-65-73-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3150.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3080.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3500.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3120.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2860.989

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.308 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
