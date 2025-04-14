Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage
Daniel Berger returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Berger has shown solid form at this event in recent years, with a strong track record at the challenging course.
Berger's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T21
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|2021
|T13
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|2020
|T3
|67-69-63-65
|-20
At the RBC Heritage
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2022, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.315
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.308
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.350
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.312
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.286
|0.989
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.308 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
