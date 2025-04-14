Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage

Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Berger has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.