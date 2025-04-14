Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.
Corey Conners returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. The Canadian looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut over the past few years.
Conners' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|2023
|T31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|2022
|T12
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|2021
|T4
|67-64-72-68
|-13
|2020
|T21
|68-63-69-70
|-14
At the RBC Heritage
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|266.667
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.695 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 1.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.508
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.173
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.092
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.143
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.915
|1.844
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,222 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
