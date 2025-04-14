PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Collin Morikawa of the United States chips on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his ninth-place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the RBC Heritage.

    Morikawa's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024965-66-68-72-13
    2023T3172-68-66-71-7
    2022T2670-70-69-68-7
    2021T765-68-67-72-12
    2020T6468-69-68-74-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5469-67-70-71-3--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-26--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2870-70-73-74-1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-71-68-67-6--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5380.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1920.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2680.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.182-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1801.432

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.192.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.180 ranks second on TOUR this season.
    • Morikawa's Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • He ranks first in Par Breakers, converting 28.01% of his holes into scores under par.
    • Morikawa has accumulated 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.73% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

