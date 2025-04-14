Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Heritage

Morikawa has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.