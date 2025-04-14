Collin Morikawa betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Collin Morikawa of the United States chips on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll look to improve on his ninth-place finish from last year's tournament.
Morikawa's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|2023
|T31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|2022
|T26
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|2021
|T7
|65-68-67-72
|-12
|2020
|T64
|68-69-68-74
|-5
At the RBC Heritage
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-26
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.538
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.192
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.268
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.182
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.180
|1.432
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.192.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.180 ranks second on TOUR this season.
- Morikawa's Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 12th on TOUR.
- He ranks first in Par Breakers, converting 28.01% of his holes into scores under par.
- Morikawa has accumulated 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.73% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
