Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: RBC Heritage
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links looking to improve on his past performances in this prestigious event.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|2023
|T19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|2021
|T33
|70-69-65-73
|-7
|2020
|T28
|67-69-68-67
|-13
At the RBC Heritage
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19.125
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.475
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.433
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.398
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.558
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.048
|-0.243
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout has sported a -0.433 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout ranks 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.97% and has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
