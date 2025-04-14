Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout has sported a -0.433 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.