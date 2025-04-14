PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links looking to improve on his past performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the RBC Heritage.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2868-70-73-65-8
    2023T1971-68-71-64-10
    2021T3370-69-65-73-7
    2020T2867-69-68-67-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3976-71-69-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT467-66-69-66-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-70-71-71-817.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4073-70-63-72-1419.125

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.475-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.433-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3980.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.558-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.048-0.243

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout has sported a -0.433 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout ranks 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.97% and has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

