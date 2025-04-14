Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kirk is sporting a -0.032 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.