Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Heritage
Chris Kirk returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. Kirk aims to improve upon his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament.
Kirk's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|2023
|T41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2021
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|16.875
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished at even par.
- Kirk has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.164
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.032
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.030
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.582
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.481
|0.068
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kirk is sporting a -0.032 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking him 132nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
