32M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Chris Kirk returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. Kirk aims to improve upon his tied for 10th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the RBC Heritage.

    Kirk's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-67-67-69-12
    2023T4169-69-68-72-6
    2022MC72-71+1
    2021T770-67-68-67-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3464-70-73-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4474-67-68-70-1316.875

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished at even par.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.164-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0320.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.030-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.582-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.4810.068

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kirk is sporting a -0.032 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking him 132nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

