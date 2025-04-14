Cam Davis betting profile: RBC Heritage
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Cam Davis of Australia looks on while playing the 18th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 in the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Davis's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|2023
|T7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|2022
|T3
|69-73-67-63
|-12
|2021
|T25
|69-69-70-68
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105.000
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.654
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.282
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.195
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.019
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.196
|-2.099
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.282 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 440 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
