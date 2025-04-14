PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Cam Davis of Australia looks on while playing the 18th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20 in the 2025 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Davis at the RBC Heritage.

    Davis's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4970-74-70-67-3
    2023T770-67-66-68-13
    2022T369-73-67-63-12
    2021T2569-69-70-68-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT565-68-69-69-17287.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1869-67-67-69-1647.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1373-64-64-69-22105.000
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.654-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.282-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.195-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.019-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.196-2.099

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a 0.282 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 440 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

