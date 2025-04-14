Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Heritage

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.319 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An has delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.