Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20, 2025. An's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a 67th place finish.
An's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2020
|MC
|74-74
|+6
At the RBC Heritage
- In An's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|2.700
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27.250
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.552
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.319
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.043
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.361
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.086
|0.559
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.319 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- An has accumulated 354 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.