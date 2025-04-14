PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Byeong Hun An returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 17-20, 2025. An's most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a 67th place finish.

    Latest odds for An at the RBC Heritage.

    An's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246768-66-72-80+2
    2021MC72-69-1
    2020MC74-74+6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In An's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished 67th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+22.700
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-69-72-66-1038.273
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3270-70-69-67-1627.250

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5520.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.3190.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0430.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.361-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0860.559

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.319 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 354 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

