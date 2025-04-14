PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Cauley returns to the tournament after missing the cut in his last appearance in 2020.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the RBC Heritage.

    Cauley's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-70-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-67-69-73-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-68-67-69-1040.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3068-68-66-69-923.714
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2568-70-68-67-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT3464-73-67-69-11--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 1.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3520.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6610.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1650.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4490.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.6261.649

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.661 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

