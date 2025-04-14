Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Cauley returns to the tournament after missing the cut in his last appearance in 2020.
Cauley's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|23.714
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 1.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.352
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.661
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.165
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.449
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.626
|1.649
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.661 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
