Brian Harman betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 in the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Harman's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|2023
|T7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|2022
|T35
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|2021
|T13
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|2020
|T28
|70-67-69-65
|-13
At the RBC Heritage
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|35.833
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.049
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.290
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.111
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.170
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.181
|0.439
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.290 (52nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11% ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
- Harman ranks 28th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82% and 117th in Par Breakers at 21.14%.
- He has accumulated 707 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
