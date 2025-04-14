PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th last year. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17-20 in the 2025 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Harman at the RBC Heritage.

    Harman's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-69-70-64-11
    2023T765-70-69-67-13
    2022T3572-70-68-68-6
    2021T1367-70-67-70-10
    2020T2870-67-69-65-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-69-70-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2166-67-66-71-1035.833

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.049-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2900.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.1110.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.170-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1810.439

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.290 (52nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11% ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
    • Harman ranks 28th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.82% and 117th in Par Breakers at 21.14%.
    • He has accumulated 707 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

