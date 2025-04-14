Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell competes in the 2025 RBC Heritage April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Campbell enters the tournament looking to build on his recent victory at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.787
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.181
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.419
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.373
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.186
|-0.896
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.5 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.181 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 544 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.