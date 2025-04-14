PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Brian Campbell competes in the 2025 RBC Heritage April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Campbell enters the tournament looking to build on his recent victory at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5170-69-67-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiW/D67-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT5673-70-75-74+12--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.864 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.787-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.181-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4190.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3730.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.186-0.896

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.5 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.181 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 544 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW