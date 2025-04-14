Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage

Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has sported a 0.035 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 22.06% of the time.