Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage
Billy Horschel returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Horschel will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he's had mixed results over the past few years.
Horschel's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|T21
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|2021
|T25
|66-67-71-72
|-8
|2020
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|151.667
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.048
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.035
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.042
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.267
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.295
|0.708
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has sported a 0.035 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Horschel has accumulated 364 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
