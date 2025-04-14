PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Billy Horschel returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, taking place April 17-20. Horschel will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he's had mixed results over the past few years.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the RBC Heritage.

    Horschel's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-74+1
    2022T2169-69-67-71-8
    2021T2566-67-71-72-8
    2020MC69-70-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT972-65-70-66-15151.667
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-67-72-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0480.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.035-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0420.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2670.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2950.708

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has sported a 0.035 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
    • Horschel has accumulated 364 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

