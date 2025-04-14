Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Heritage
Akshay Bhatia returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his T18 finish from last year's tournament.
Bhatia's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the RBC Heritage
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27.250
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-5
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.143
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.306
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.206
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.689
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.931
|0.970
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.52% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 664 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
