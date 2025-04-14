PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Heritage

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Akshay Bhatia returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to take place April 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his T18 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the RBC Heritage.

    Bhatia's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1871-67-69-68-9
    2023MC75-71+4

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT975-67-73-67-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3266-70-69-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2269-69-72-68-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3271-72-67-66-1627.250
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-5--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1430.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3060.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.2060.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6890.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9310.970

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.52% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 664 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

