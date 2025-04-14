Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Heritage
Adam Hadwin returns to the RBC Heritage, teeing off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Adam Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2022
|T26
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|2020
|T41
|72-65-67-69
|-11
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Adam Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|15.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|4.700
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34.000
Adam Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Adam Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.186
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.227
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.278
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.146
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.281
|-1.008
Adam Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.227 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
