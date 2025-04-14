Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Heritage

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Adam Hadwin returns to the RBC Heritage, teeing off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 17-20, 2025. He'll aim to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the RBC Heritage.

    Adam Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4267-70-70-72-5
    2023MC74-71+3
    2022T2669-69-70-69-7
    2021MC76-67+1
    2020T4172-65-67-69-11

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Adam Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT968-66-70-66-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-73-71-70-26.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5965-71-69-70-54.700
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834.000

    Adam Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adam Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.186-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.227-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2780.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.146-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.281-1.008

    Adam Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.227 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

