William Mouw betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
William Mouw of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
William Mouw will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.238
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.757
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.577
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.123
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.974
|-0.328
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.757 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
