William Mouw betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.757 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.