PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT665-67-69-69-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2380.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.757-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.5770.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.123-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.974-0.328

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.757 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW